Warriors Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in San Francisco, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

The Warriors come into the game after beating the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record in the 67 games that they have played. 

They are on a two-game winning streak, and currently 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

As for the Bucks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference 42-25 record in the 67 games that they have played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

