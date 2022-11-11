Warriors Injury Report Against The Cavs

On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (as of 11:30 Eastern Time).

Andre Iguodala remains ruled out, but Donte DiVincenzo is listed as probable after missing the last eight games due to a hamstring injury.

In the three games that he's played in, he is averaging 5.0 points on 45.5% shooting from the field.

NBA's official injury report

The defending NBA Champions come into the game off to a very slow start to the 2022-23 season.

On Monday evening, they beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 113-110, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

They come into the night with a 4-7 record in their first 11 games of the season.

Currently, they are an impressive 4-1 in the five games that they have played at home but an abysmal 0-6 on the road.

Steph Curry has been the team's bright spot to start the season, as the two-time MVP is averaging 32.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range.

In their win over the Kings, he erupted for 47 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists and shot 17/24 from the field.

As for the Cavs, they come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are 8-3 in their first 11 games of the season, but currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.