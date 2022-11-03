Skip to main content

Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
The Golden State Warriors have been struggling.

They are currently on a three-game losing streak with consecutive losses against the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat. 

On Thursday evening, they will have a chance to get back in the win column against the Orlando Magic (on the road in Florida), one of the worst teams in the NBA.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report. 

The Warriors have ruled out Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo for the game. 

NBA's official injury report 

Coming into the night, the defending NBA Champions have a 3-5 record in their first eight games of the season. 

The losses against the Hornets and Pistons were bad because both teams probably will end up missing the NBA Playoffs.

In addition, the Hornets were playing without All-Star LaMelo Ball and veteran guard Terry Rozier. 

Two-time MVP Steph Curry is one of the bright spots for the Warriors. 

He is off to a sensational start to the year averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 39.6% shooting from the three-point range.

As for the Magic, they come into the game with a 1-7 in their first eight games of the season. 2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero is off to an excellent start to his NBA career averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

They are a young team who has the potential to be good in the future. 

Currently, they are on a two-game losing streak and 1-1 in their two games played at home. 

The Warriors are 0-4 in the games they have played on the road. 

