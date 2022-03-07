Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will be on the road on Monday night to play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Nuggets can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

The Warriors come into the game with a four-game losing streak, and they have gone just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

As of right now, they are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the sixth seed in the west with a 37-26 record in 63 games.

