Warriors Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Golden State Warriors will be in Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Warriors against the Thunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Joe Mussatto.

Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Nemanja Bjelica and Quandary Witherspoon have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are both listed as questionable.

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 40-13 record in the 53 games that they have played this season.

They are on an eight-game winning streak and 9-1 in their last ten games overall.

The Phoenix Suns have a 2.5-game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the west.

