Warriors Injury Report Against Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will play their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday evening in Oregon.  

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report

James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Quinndary Weatherspoon have all been ruled out for the game.  

The Warriors come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA with a 42-17 record in 59 games.  

They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.

In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason, but that will likely change this year.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

