Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

The Golden State Warriors are in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

They will be without a lot of their key players for the game, and the full injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Warriors have ruled out seven players for the game including the big-three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Coming into the night, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-25 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently on a three-game losing streak, and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

