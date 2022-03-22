Warriors Injury Report Against The Magic
The Golden State Warriors will be on Florida on Tuesday evening to face off with the Orlando Magic, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full report for the Warriors against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Warriors will be without James Wiseman, Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry.
Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins is probable and Moses Mood is questionable.
The Warriors come into the game after losing a heartbreaker against the San Antonio Spurs at home on Sunday night.
They are currently the third seed in the west with a 47-24 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
However, they are on a two-game losing streak and 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
