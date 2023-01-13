Friday's Warriors-Spurs Game Will Make NBA History

Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will make NBA history.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will make NBA history when they face off in Texas.

The game will be played in the Alamodome, which can hold over 70,000 people (for reference, the AT&T Center holds less than 19,000 people).

Therefore, the game between the Warriors and Spurs will break the record for the most fans in attendance at an NBA regular season game.

Via Bleacher Report on January 12: "San Antonio Spurs will set the NBA’s single-game attendance record this Friday vs. Warriors when they return to the Alamodome with 64,387 tickets already sold."

According to the NBA, the previous record was when the Atlanta Hawks hosted Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls at the Georgia Dome in 1998, with over 62,000 fans in attendance (the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, Texas, had over 108,000 fans).

The Warriors are the defending NBA Champions and have won the title in four out of the last eight seasons.

They come into Friday's game tied with the Phoenix Suns for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Through 41 games, the Warriors are 20-21, but they are just 3-16 in the 19 games they have played on the road.

As for the Spurs, they are in the middle of a rebuilding season and are 13-29 in 42 games (14th seed in the Western Conference).

The two teams last faced off in November, and the Warriors won 132-95 at home in San Francisco, California.

Jordan Poole led the way with 36 points.