Warriors Updated Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors have added James Wiseman to their injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, California.

For the game, they have updated their injury report as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green have all been ruled out, while Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are questionable.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman was added to the injury report as questionable due to an ankle injury.

NBA's official injury report

Wiseman was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent time in the G League and the NBA this season.

In 19 games, he is averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds on 60.9% shooting from the field.

Earlier this month, he had an outstanding performance against the Brooklyn Nets when he put up 30 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block on 12/14 shooting from the field.

The Warriors come into the night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Warriors have been brilliant, going 15-2 in 17 games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

This will be the first time they have faced off with the Trail Blazers this season.

The Trail Blazers come into the matchup with an 18-16 record in 34 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the west.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 10-10 in 20 games on the road.