Skip to main content

Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija Injury Update

After starting the 2022-23 NBA season at small forward for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija was forced to leave Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers after just eight minutes due to a right ankle injury.

Injuries resulted in the Washington Wizards failing to have a chance at making the playoffs last season and early on in the 2022-23 NBA season, it seems like the Wizards have failed to get rid of the injury bug that continues to linger around.

Third-year forward Deni Avdija was forced to leave Wednesday’s season opening game against the Indiana Pacers after just eight minutes due to a right ankle injury.

At first, the injury did not look good, but it was good to see Avdija walk to the locker room without much help from his teammates or the Wizards’ training staff. The team later revealed that Avdija had suffered a right ankle sprain.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays done on Avdija’s injured ankle came back negative and the Wizards believe that this injury is “nothing serious.”

Following their win in Indiana, Deni Avdija told the media that he was ready to go back in and play in the final two minutes of the game if they needed him. “I was actually ready for the last two minutes if they needed me,” Avdija said. “So it's good to know that it's not something serious.”

Recent footage From Wizards’ practice shows Deni Avdija back on the court and taking shots without any visible limitations.

According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, Avdija is expected to be available and play for the Wizards in their home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

This is certainly good news for the young forward and Washington, as he is expected to be a key part of their core group moving forward. Avdija showed flashes of his full-potential during the 2021-22 season and now, with the Wizards having a ton of depth, Deni Avdija figures to be a multi-purpose asset this team can utilize next to All-Star Bradley Beal on the perimeter. 

FAST BREAK PODCAST

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday. 

USATSI_17845991_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija Injury Update

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19212244_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19261566_168388303_lowres
News

Should We Be Worried About The Brooklyn Nets After Disastrous Season Opener?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19253091_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Steph Curry Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19192926_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Magic's Paolo Banchero Etches Name Next To LeBron James In NBA Debut

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17768826_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Lakers 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17987886_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Bucks-76ers 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19262313_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Find Hope From Unlikely Name In Season Opening Loss To Grizzlies

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19232867_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Clippers And Lakers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar