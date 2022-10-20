Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija Injury Update

Injuries resulted in the Washington Wizards failing to have a chance at making the playoffs last season and early on in the 2022-23 NBA season, it seems like the Wizards have failed to get rid of the injury bug that continues to linger around.

Third-year forward Deni Avdija was forced to leave Wednesday’s season opening game against the Indiana Pacers after just eight minutes due to a right ankle injury.

At first, the injury did not look good, but it was good to see Avdija walk to the locker room without much help from his teammates or the Wizards’ training staff. The team later revealed that Avdija had suffered a right ankle sprain.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, X-rays done on Avdija’s injured ankle came back negative and the Wizards believe that this injury is “nothing serious.”

Following their win in Indiana, Deni Avdija told the media that he was ready to go back in and play in the final two minutes of the game if they needed him. “I was actually ready for the last two minutes if they needed me,” Avdija said. “So it's good to know that it's not something serious.”

Recent footage From Wizards’ practice shows Deni Avdija back on the court and taking shots without any visible limitations.

According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, Avdija is expected to be available and play for the Wizards in their home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

This is certainly good news for the young forward and Washington, as he is expected to be a key part of their core group moving forward. Avdija showed flashes of his full-potential during the 2021-22 season and now, with the Wizards having a ton of depth, Deni Avdija figures to be a multi-purpose asset this team can utilize next to All-Star Bradley Beal on the perimeter.

