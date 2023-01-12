Washington Wizards Give Update On Bradley Beal's Hamstring Strain

On Thursday, the Washington Wizards gave an update on Bradley Beal’s hamstring injury and when he could possibly return to the floor for them.

This season has not started out the way the Washington Wizards may have hoped for, as they currently find themselves 18-24 and a game back from the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Defeating the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night was a big win for Washington, as they had lost three straight heading into this game, but they picked up this victory without All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

All season, Beal has been dealing with separate hamstring injuries and most recently, he has missed the team’s last three games with a low-grade left hamstring injury.

While the Wizards did not initially say how long Beal would be out when this injury occurred, the team did give an update on the All-Star’s progress on Thursday.

Washington Wizards: “Injury update: Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities after undergoing a re-evaluation of his low-grade left hamstring strain. His return to play will be based on his progression.”

Being cleared to resume full basketball activities, Bradley Beal will return to practice with the team on Thursday and could possibly return for their game at home on Friday against the New York Knicks.

However, the Wizards will likely be cautious with Beal given that this is not the first hamstring injury he has had to deal with this season, which is why the stated that his return to play will be “based on his progression.”

Following Friday’s game, the Wizards will have the entire weekend off and will not play again until Monday, January 16, so getting Beal those extra days of rest and practice reps could be beneficial to his overall recovery.

No matter the case, the Wizards will need Beal healthy in order to begin putting things together and go on a run during the second half of the season.

Washington has been better as of late, winning six of their last nine games, but in order to make the playoffs, Bradley Beal will need to be healthy and the team knows this.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.