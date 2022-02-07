Washington Wizards Injury Report Against Miami Heat
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat on Monday night in D.C.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat in D.C. on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The injury report for the Wizards against the Heat can be seen in the screenshot that is captured form the NBA's official 12:30 Eastern Time injury report.
Joel Ayaji, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Cassius Winston have all been ruled out for Monday's game.
The Wizards come into the night with a 24-28 record, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are just 2-8 in their last ten games, and have a 13-13 record in 26 games at home this season.
As for the Heat, they are the top seed in the east with a 34-20 record in the 54 games that they have played so far.
