Watch Klay Thomson In Practice With The Golden State Warriors G-League Team

Prior to being injured for the last two seasons, Klay Thompson had made five straight All-Star games, five straight NBA Finals and won three NBA titles in that span.

It's hard to find anyone in NBA history who has been part of a run such as the one Thomson had from 2015-19.

That's one of the reasons the Golden State Warriors had not made the playoffs in each of the two seasons that Thompson was out.

It appears as if Thompson is getting close to a return, because on Sunday the Warriors assigned him to their G-League team (Santa Cruz Warriors).

On Tuesday, Thompson hit the game-winning shot in a scrimmage with the Santa Cruz Warriors, and the clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Kevin Danna.



