Watch The Play That Kevin Durant Got Injured On In The Pelicans-Nets Game
Kevin Durant injured his knee during the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets were hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday night, and Kevin Durant got injured during the game.
The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Nets announced he would be out for the remainder of the game with a left knee sprain, and their tweet can be seen embedded below.
He scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists, before leaving due to injury.
The Nets won the game 120-105 to advance to 27-15.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant will get an MRI on Sunday (see tweet below).
