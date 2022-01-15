Wendell Carter Jr.'s Injury Status For Magic-Mavs Game
Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks.
The Orlando Magic are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Magic come into the game as the worst team in the NBA with an 8-35 record in 43 games played.
They are clearly looking for a top-draft pick this summer, and to develop their young players.
The rebuilding mode that they are in is very far from actually contending for a playoff spot, but they do have some very intriguing young players that are currently on the roster.
