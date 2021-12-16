Will Barton And Aaron Gordon's Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado on Wednesday, and for the game they will have both Will Barton and Aaron Gordon active.
The status of Gordon who had been on the injury report with a back injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Furthermore, the status of Barton who was on the injury report with an illness can also be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Timberwolves come into the game with a 12-15 record in their first 27 games of the season, while the Nuggets are 14-13 in their first 27 games of the season.
The Timberwolves are coming off of a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Nuggets defeated the Washington Wizards in their last game.
