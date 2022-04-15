Skip to main content

Will Ben Simmons Play In The Nets-Celtics Series?

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will face off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons could make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets as soon as Game 4 against the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Windhorst appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning to relay the information.

"I am told that Ben Simmons is targeting Games 4, 5, or 6, for making his Brooklyn Nets debut," Windhorst said.  

The Nets finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and then beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening to secure their spot. 

Game 1 of the series between the Nets and Celtics will take place on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts. 

