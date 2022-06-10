Most Current Game 4 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 4:30 Eastern Time for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
Steph Curry and Otto Porter Jr., who are both on the injury report, will play in the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).
The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, so the Warriors can either tie it up at 2-2, or the Celtics can take a commanding 3-1 lead.
The teams split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center in California, and they will return to California for Game 5 of the series.
