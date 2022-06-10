Most Current Game 4 Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

As of 4:30 Eastern Time, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts.

NBA's official injury report

Steph Curry and Otto Porter Jr., who are both on the injury report, will play in the game (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series, so the Warriors can either tie it up at 2-2, or the Celtics can take a commanding 3-1 lead.

The teams split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center in California, and they will return to California for Game 5 of the series.

