Skip to main content
James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 4

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 4

James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and for the game they will remain without James Wiseman.  

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The 2020 second overall pick did not play in a game this season, and he was ruled out for the year back in March.    

The Warriors are currently in a 2-1 hole in the series after they lost 116-100 in Game 3 on Wednesday night.  

Therefore, they need to pick up a win on Friday in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit in the series. 

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16841998_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18306334_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Al Horford's Sister Is Making News

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18112473_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Otto Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18325873_168388303_lowres
Injuries

NBA Finals Injury Report: Celtics Could Be Without A Starter For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17033620_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Latest Injury Report For Game 4 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18500194_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: How to Watch Warriors at Celtics Game 4 on Friday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18421613_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Boston Fans After Game 3

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_18005540_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LeBron James Viral Instagram Post On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago