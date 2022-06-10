James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 4
James Wiseman remains ruled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and for the game they will remain without James Wiseman.
The 2020 second overall pick did not play in a game this season, and he was ruled out for the year back in March.
The Warriors are currently in a 2-1 hole in the series after they lost 116-100 in Game 3 on Wednesday night.
Therefore, they need to pick up a win on Friday in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit in the series.
Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.