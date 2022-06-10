James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 4

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday evening, and for the game they will remain without James Wiseman.

NBA's official injury report

The 2020 second overall pick did not play in a game this season, and he was ruled out for the year back in March.

The Warriors are currently in a 2-1 hole in the series after they lost 116-100 in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Therefore, they need to pick up a win on Friday in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit in the series.

Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California.

