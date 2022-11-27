Wizards And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts on Sunday evening.

For the game, both teams have finalized their starting lineups and injury reports.

The Wizards have ruled out Delon Wright, Rui Hachimura, Johnny Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Vernon Carey Jr. and Isaiah Todd.

Monte Morris has been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum, JD Davison, Robert Williams III, Mfiondu Kabengele and Danilo Gallinari.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Porzingis on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Grant Williams, Horford on Sunday."

Coming into the night, the Wizards are 10-9 in their first 19 games, which has them tied with the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Playing without Kuzma will be challenging because he is one of their three best players.

He has scored at least 28 points in each of the last three games and is averaging 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

As for the Celtics, they come into the night as the best team in the entire NBA.

They are 15-4 in their first 19 games, which has them as the first seed in the east.

On Sunday, they will be playing without their best player (Tatum), who is averaging 30.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are 3-5 in the eight games they have played on the road, while the Celtics are 8-1 in the nine games they have hosted at home in Massachusetts.