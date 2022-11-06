Wizards And Grizzlies Injury Reports

On Sunday evening, the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Tennessee, and for the game both teams have announced their injury reports.

The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis, Jordan Schakel, Isaiah Todd and Delon Wright.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without Danny Green, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Ziarie Williams.

NBA's official injury report

Beal is the best players on the Wizards, and this is the first game that the three-time NBA All-Star has missed all season.

He's currently averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest on 52.1% shooting from the field.

The Wizards come into the game with a 4-5 record in their first nine games of the season, but they are coming off an embarrassing loss.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat them by a score of 128-86 on their home floor.

As for the Grizzlies, they are 6-3 in their first nine games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant has led the way averaging 29.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

In a game last month against the Houston Rockets, he exploded for 49 points and eight assists on 17/26 shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies are coming over a blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets (130-99) in Tennessee on Friday night.

Last season, the Wizards missed the NBA Playoffs, while the Grizzlies lost in the second round to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.