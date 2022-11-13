Skip to main content

Wizards And Grizzlies Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports (as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies face off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Grizzlies have ruled out Danny Green, Ziaire Williams and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all listed as doubtful.

The Wizards have ruled out Bradley Beal, Taj Gibson and Delon Wright.. 

NBA's official injury reports 

NBA's official injury reports 

For the Grizzlies, they could be without three of their best players.  

Jackson Jr. has not played in a game this season, but Bane is averaging 24.7 points per contest on 45.1% shooting from the three-point range.   

In addition, Morant is the team's best player, and the All-Star point guard is averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.  

Coming into the game, the Grizzlies have a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the second seed in the Western Conference.  

As for the Wizards, they are also off to a good start to the season with a 7-6 record in their first 13 games. 

The Grizzlies were the second seed in the west last season, so they are expected to be good. 

However, the Wizards are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Right now, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a three-game winning streak. 

Kristaps Porzingis has led the way with averages of 20.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. 

USATSI_19413967_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Grizzlies Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15411707_168388303_lowres
News

Thunder And Knicks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19384163_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Nets-Lakers Game On Sunday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19384150_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Warriors-Kings Game On Sunday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17512889_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19413978_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19380114_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19402065_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar