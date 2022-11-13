Wizards And Grizzlies Injury Reports

On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies face off in Washington, D.C.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.

The Grizzlies have ruled out Danny Green, Ziaire Williams and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are all listed as doubtful.

The Wizards have ruled out Bradley Beal, Taj Gibson and Delon Wright..

NBA's official injury reports

For the Grizzlies, they could be without three of their best players.

Jackson Jr. has not played in a game this season, but Bane is averaging 24.7 points per contest on 45.1% shooting from the three-point range.

In addition, Morant is the team's best player, and the All-Star point guard is averaging 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

Coming into the game, the Grizzlies have a 9-4 record in their first 13 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the second seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Wizards, they are also off to a good start to the season with a 7-6 record in their first 13 games.

The Grizzlies were the second seed in the west last season, so they are expected to be good.

However, the Wizards are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Kristaps Porzingis has led the way with averages of 20.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.