Wizards And Nets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets are facing off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Wizards have ruled out Delon Wright, Devon Dotson, Vernon Carey Jr., Johnny Davis, Isaiah Todd and Rui Hachimura.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Alondes Williams, Yuta Watanabe and Ben Simmons, Day'Ron Sharpe.

David Duke Jr. has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wizards will start Morris, Beal, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis on Wednesday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Irving, Harris, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday."

The Wizards enter the night tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 11-10 in their first 21 games and 6-4 in their last ten games.

However, they are just 3-6 in nine games played on the road.

If the Wizards can remain healthy, they will have a chance to compete for a top-six seed in the east.

As for the Nets, they are the ninth seed in the east with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 6-4 and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have been solid, with a 6-4 record in ten games at Barclays Center.

Last season, the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, but they have the talent to compete for a top-four seed.