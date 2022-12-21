Wizards And Suns Injury Reports

The Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The Wizards have ruled out Delon Wright, Isaiah Todd, Kristaps Porzingis, Rui Hachimura, Devon Dotson, Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr.

Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Jock Landale, Josh Okogie and Cameron Payne.

Both teams will be playing without their leading scorers (Booker and Porzingis).

NBA's official injury report

The Wizards are coming off a 119-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in California.

They have a solid roster and got off to a good start to the season, but they are now one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Currently, the Wizards are in the middle of a ten-game losing streak and 3-13 in 16 games played on the road.

Through 31 games, they are 11-20, and they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

That being said, they are only 2.0 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Suns, they are coming off a 130-104 victory over the Lakers on Monday evening at home.

They are 19-12 in 31 games, which has them tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Suns are 14-3 in 17 games, and they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They are only one game behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.