Wizards Injury Report Against The Hawks
The Washington Wizards have released their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Washington Wizards are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening, and for the contest they have released their injury report.
The full injury report for the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Wizards (35-44) have already been eliminated from 2022 NBA Playoffs contention, while the Hawks (41-38) are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.