Wizards Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Washington Wizards have released their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Washington Wizards are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening, and for the contest they have released their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Wizards can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Wizards (35-44) have already been eliminated from 2022 NBA Playoffs contention, while the Hawks (41-38) are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

