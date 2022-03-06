Wizards' Injury Report Against The Pacers

Update: Kristaps Porzingis will play.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Indiana Pacers in D.C. on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Wizards against the Pacers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Wizards will likely have Kristaps Porzingis make his debut for the team, because he is listed as probable.

Last month, Porzingis was dealt from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards, and prior to playing for the Mavs he was on the New York Knicks and an All-Star for them in 2018.

The Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-34 record in the 62 games that they have played so far this season.

