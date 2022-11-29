Skip to main content

Woj Provides Injury Update On Karl-Anthony Towns

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an injury update on Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.
On Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Washington Wizards (on the road) 142-127.

After winning five games in a row, they have now lost their last three games (Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Wizards).

However, the more significant concern of the evening was the health of three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

During the second half, the former first-overall pick fell to the ground (non-contact) with no one around him.

He had to be helped to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game with a right calf strain. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported an injury update on Towns that sounds promising. 

Woj: "Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but there’s some early optimism that he may have avoided a substantial injury to his lower right leg, sources tell ESPN."

Based on how the injury looked, if it turns out to be nothing serious, that will be very positive news. 

Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest on 50.5% shooting from the field.

He exited Monday's game after playing 22 minutes and putting up eight points, two rebounds and four assists.

Last season, he helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. 

With the loss to the Wizards, they are now 10-11 in their first 21 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

On Wednesday evening, they will play their next game when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center.

