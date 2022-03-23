Skip to main content
FINAL UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Update: Karl-Anthony Towns will play. 

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Minnesota on Wednesday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players. 

Three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable due to an arm injury, and his status for the game against the Suns can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Timberwolves come into the Wednesday as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 42-31 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.   

They are an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and 24-12 in the 36 games that they have played at home this season.    

