Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have both been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago bulls are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves, and for the game they will be without their two best players.
All-Star guards Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have both been ruled out for the contest, and their status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-36 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are going to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.