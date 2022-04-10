Zach LaVine And DeMar DeRozan's Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

The Chicago bulls are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves, and for the game they will be without their two best players.

All-Star guards Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have both been ruled out for the contest, and their status can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-36 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are going to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

