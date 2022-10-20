Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game

Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Official Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls are coming off a big upset win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening (they won by a score of 116-108 on the road).   

They picked up the big win without two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine in the lineup.  

The former UCLA star was ruled out for the contest, and he will also miss their game on Friday against the Washington Wizards (at home).  

Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (injury management) listed out for Friday."

LaVine is one of the best players in the NBA, so him missing time is a huge loss for the Bulls. 

That being said, the way that they played against the Heat was impressive, and the Wizards are not as good (and they're at home). 

If the Bulls could remain undefeated without LaVine, that would be really impressive. 

DeMar DeRozan, who is in his second season with the franchise, went off for 37 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the win. 

Last season, he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game and started in the All-Star Game. 

During his short time with the Bulls, he has looked phenomenal. 

Nikola Vucevic also did a great job scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in the win over the Heat. 

The Bulls are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (they finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference). 

However, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. 

