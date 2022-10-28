Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status For Bulls-Spurs Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

All-Star guard Zach LaVine has been ruled out (injury management) as relayed by Underdog NBA.

LaVine has played in three games so far this season and is averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

He missed the first two games of the season.

The Bulls enter the night with a 3-2 record in their first five games, and they have wins over the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

DeMar DeRozan is in his second season with the franchise, and he is off to a solid start averaging 24.8 points per contest on 51.8% shooting from the field.

In their first game of the season against the Heat, he erupted for 37 points and nine assists in the upset victory.

As for the Spurs, they come into the night with a 3-2 record in their first five games, which may come as a surprise to many.

Coming into the season, they had been seen as potentially the worst roster in the entire league.

Last season, they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference, but over the offseason, they traded away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.

Therefore, their start to the new season is impressive.

However, they will more than likely end up at the bottom of the west.