Zach LaVine's Updated Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Illinois on Tuesday evening, but for the contest they could be without one of their best players.  

All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine has been downgraded from probable to questionable for the night.  

The status of LaVine can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-33 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season. 

