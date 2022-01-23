Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Magic Game

Zach LaVine has been ruled out for the game between the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The Chicago Bulls are playing the Orlando Magic in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.  

Zach LaVine, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, has been ruled out for the game and will miss his fifth straight game.   

He had originally been questionable, but his official status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls come into Sunday as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games, and they are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot.  

They had been the first seed for an extended time, but on Friday their loss to the Chicago Bulls knocked them out of the top spot, because the Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

