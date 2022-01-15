Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Remainder Of Warriors-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Friday evening, and during the game Zach LaVine sustained an injury to his knee, and the Bulls have announced that he will not return for the remainder of the game.

The status of LaVine can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

LaVine finished the night playing four minutes and grabbing one rebound.

Coming into the game, the Bulls are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-12 record in 39 games, and after not making the playoffs since 2017, it appears as if that drought will end this season.

As for the Warriors, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, but are still the second seed in the Western Conference at 30-11 on the season in 41 games played.

