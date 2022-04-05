Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will be without their star shooting guard Zach LaVine.

The former UCLA star has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls enter the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-33 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

