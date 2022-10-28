Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Spurs Game

Zach LaVine is questionable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Chicago Bulls are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday evening, but for the game, they could be without one of their best players.

All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for the contest (left knee injury management). 

NBA's official injury report 

LaVine has played in three games so far this season, and the former UCLA star is averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

The Bulls enter the night with a 3-2 record in the first five games, and they are coming off two double-digit wins in a row (against the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers). 

Last season, they were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and LaVine averaged 24.4 points per contest.   

The pairing of LaVine and DeMar DeRozan has looked good so far.

DeRozan joined the team last season and averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest (and made his fifth trip to the All-Star Game).

So far this season, DeRozan is averaging 24.8 points per contest. 

In the first game of the season, he scored 37 points (LaVine did not play in that game).

Meanwhile, the Spurs enter the night with a 3-2 record in their first five games. 

They had been seen as potentially the worst team in the NBA coming into the season, but they are off to a decent start.

The Spurs have wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Pacers. 

Last season, they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference, but over the offseason, they traded away All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. 

USATSI_19303288_168388303_lowres
