Zach LaVine's Injury Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.
On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players available.   

Zach LaVine is listed as probable on the injury report (as relayed by Underdog NBA). 

Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (injury management) listed probable Saturday."

LaVine missed the first two games of the season, then played in the following three games and then missed their most recent game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.    

The former UCLA star is currently averaging 23.4 points per contest to start the season.    

Coming into the game, the Bulls are 3-3 in their first six contests of the season. 

They have wins over the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. 

Last season, LaVine led the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 (it was also LaVine's first time making the playoffs). 

DeMar DeRozan is in his second season with the franchise, and he is currently averaging 26.2 points per contest (last season he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest). 

As for the 76ers, they come into the game off to a very slow start to the season. 

They are 2-4 in their first six contests, but they are coming off a win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. 

Tyrese Maxey erupted for 44 points and eight rebounds in the win. 

All-Star center Joel Embiid is leading the team averaging 27.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest to start the season. 

