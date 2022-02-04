Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Pacers Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.
The Chicago Bulls are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
All-Star Zach LaVine is listed as questionable due to a back injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Bulls are the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 32-19 record in the 51 games that they have played this season.
However, they have dealt with several injuries to key players, and are just 5-5 in their last ten games.
As for the Pacers, they are in the middle of a rough season with a 19-34 record, which has them as the 13th seed in the east.
