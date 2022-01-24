Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Thunder Game
The Chicago Bulls are in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Monday night, and for the game their best player is listed as questionable.
Zach LaVine's status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
LaVine has missed the last five games with his knee injury.
The Bulls lost to the Orlando Magic on Sunday night in Florida 114-95, and their game against the Thunder would be the backend of a back-to-back,.
They come into the game with a 28-17 record in 45 games played, and are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
Right now, they are a half-game behind the Brooklyn Nets, and a full-game behind the Miami Heat.
Prior to Friday night, they had been the first seed for a large chunk of the season.
