Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Thunder-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, Zach LaVine is on the injury report but he is listed as probable.

The All-Star shooting guard comes into the night with averages of 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 38 games.

In addition, LaVine is also shooting an impressive 47.0% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range.

Last season, he made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career when he led the Bulls to their first postseason since 2017 (they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks).

However, the Bulls have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-23 record in 42 games.

The Bulls come into Friday night in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, they are a solid 11-9 in the 20 games they have hosted at the United Center.

As for the Thunder, they are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are also 19-23 in their first 42 games and have gone 5-5 in their last ten.

On the road, the Thunder have struggled with a 6-14 record in the 20 games they have played away from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.