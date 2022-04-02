Zach LaVine's Final Status For Heat-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is available for Saturday's game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat in Illinois on Saturday evening, and for the contest they will have their All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine available.
The former UCLA star had been on the injury report with a knee injury, but he has been upgraded to probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
