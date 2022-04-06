Zach LaVine's Official Status For Celtics-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Boston Celtics in Illinois on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star guard Zach LaVine available.

The status of LaVine for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-34 record in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball