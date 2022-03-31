Zach LaVine's Final Status For Clippers-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Zach LaVine has been upgraded from probable to available for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-32 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

