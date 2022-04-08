Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening, and for the game they will likely have their All-Star guard Zach LaVine.

The former UCLA is on the injury report (knee), but is listed as probable for the contest and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls enter the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-35 record in 80 games played.

