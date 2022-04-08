Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening, and for the game they will likely have their All-Star guard Zach LaVine.  

The former UCLA is on the injury report (knee), but is listed as probable for the contest and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bulls enter the night as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-35 record in 80 games played. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Clip Of Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant In Locker Room After Nets Win Over Knicks

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_16044907_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16223345_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chris Paul's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17944914_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
bulls zach lavine hawks trae young
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won On Thursday Night

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17967283_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17536292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago