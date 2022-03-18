Skip to main content
Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Suns Game

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

The Chicago Bulls will be in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday evening, and their best player is on the injury report, but he will likely play.     

All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is listed on the injury report due to a knee injury, but he is probable for the game and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bulls come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-28 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, and just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

