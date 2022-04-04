Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Illinois on Tuesday evening, and for the game their All-Star guard is on the injury report.

Zach LaVine is listed as probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls will enter Tuesday as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-33 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

