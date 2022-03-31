Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Clippers Game

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Illinois on Thursday evening, and for the game their All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is listed on the injury report.

However, LaVine is listed as probable, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the contest as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-32 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

