Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game

The Chicago Bulls will be in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players available.

Zach LaVine is listed on the injury report due to injury management, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

He is probable, so he is expected to play.

The Bulls have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, but they are in a massive slump.

They are 42-30 on the season in 72 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

They are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

