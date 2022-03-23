Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Pelicans Game
Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Thursday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Chicago Bulls will be in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday evening, and for the game they will likely have one of their best players available.
Zach LaVine is listed on the injury report due to injury management, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
He is probable, so he is expected to play.
The Bulls have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, but they are in a massive slump.
They are 42-30 on the season in 72 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
They are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.